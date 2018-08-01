Umno’s Sg Kandis candidate raps Dr M over son’s GLC contract

Lokman pointed out that the award came merely five days after Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — Umno leader Datuk Lokman Noor Adam today criticised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, following reports that one of his son’s company’s bagged an RM11.16 million contract from Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM).

Lokman, who is Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Sungai Kandis hopeful, pointed out that the award came merely five days after Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya, while claiming the issue is a “clear cut deal and a clear cut conflict of interest”.

“This is the ‘Malaysia Boleh’ government. If this happened in another country, whereby its prime minister’s children received any form of contract from the government, definitely the father would have been brought to court, but Malaysia does not practise that system.

“In Malaysia, whatever that is done by Tun Mahathir, whether he’s with the Opposition, or when he was with the BN administration for 22 years last time, [it seems] that he has an immunity that no other prime ministers have,” Lokman told Malay Mail.

“If only Malaysians thought rationally, they can think. How can the son of a prime minister, who was only a doctor last time, become a billionaire?” he asked.

The Star yesterday reported that Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir secured the “Rakan Unifi” contract for his company, Opcom Holdings Berhad, via its subsidiary Opcom Cables Sdn Bhd.

Mokhzani is the chairman of Opcom Holdings Berhad.

The report stated that the company was founded by his brother, the current Kedah menteri besar, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who is also the major shareholder in Opcom Holdings.

Despite Lokman’s claim, Opcom is a regular supplier of cables to TM and has been awarded multi-million ringgit contracts, even during Barisan Nasional’s administration.

The company was formed in 1994.