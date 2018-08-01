Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Hook’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the Honest Trailer for ‘Hook’.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another weekly dose of the ever popular Honest Trailers and this time they take quite the trip back in time with Robin Williams’ Hook.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “Gather around for Steven Spielberg’s least favourite Spielberg movie even though it’s the best film in the entire Peter pantheon; whereby by best, we mean least racist, most memorable and containing the fewest covers of teen spirit.”

They go on to add: “Meet Peter Banning, he is Robin Williams like you never wanted to see him before: Grumpy, angry and completely shaved from head to toe!”

Yup, the team did not go easy on Williams with this Honest Trailer and point out all the unexplained moments in the film. The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.