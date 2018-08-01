Jin Wei to battle defending champion for spot in world badminton quarterfinals

Goh Jin Wei returns a shot to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the Badminton Asian Team Championships, February 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Goh Jin Wei managed to upset 14th seed Aya Ohori while independent shuttler Liew Daren continued his winning ways with straight sets victories over his opponent at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China.

Jin Wei, 18, competing in her first world championships, lost her first two matches against the Japanese world No. 16 before her win today. She last played her at the All England Championships in March in the last-16 round, losing 24-22, 21-18.

Jin Wei needed 42 minutes for a 21-18, 22-20 victory and will meet another Japanese player and defending champion Nozomi Okuhara in the last-16 round tomorrow.

“I didn’t think about the end result or what happened in the past. The key was to focus on how to play her and how my game can progress,” said Jin Wei.

“I was confident heading into the match. Having played her at the All England I had that experience to bank on and I looked back at that match to see where my weaknesses were and worked on them.”

Daren, on the other hand, felt the burden of winning after beating 13th seed Jonatan Christie in the opening round yesterday. He beat Israel’s world No. 50 Misha Zilberman 21-16, 21-16 and will play fifth seed K. Srikanth in the last-16.

“For the discerning public, I was the favourite against him, right?” asked the world No 38.

“However, compared to yesterday’s match, today’s was tougher. Against Jonatan, I was the underdog, whereas against Misha, I had to win so there was quite some pressure on me to deliver.

“You could see I was nervous during the game, but I knew I had a chance to win so I just focused on my game and it worked out,” said the 30-year-old.