Tanjung Malim to be major automotive component hub, says Perak corporation chief

PKNP’s CEO Mohd Ariff Yeop Ishak and MSH’s executive chairman Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan after signing the MoU to develop a major automotive component industry near Proton City, witnessed by Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Ipoh, August 1, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 1 — Plans are afoot to develop a major automotive component industry with a gross domestic value of RM7 billion near Proton City in Tanjung Malim, said Perak State Development Corporation (PSDC) chief executive officer Mohd Ariff Yeop Ishak.

Mohd Ariff said the project is to support Geely Holding Group’s expansion and to bring their vendors closer to Proton City and Perak in general.

“The collaboration with MSH will boost the state’s economic growth as it would ensure investment in this sector,” he told reporters today.

This came after PSDC signed a memorandum of understanding today with the Mobile Starhill Sdn Bhd (MSH) to collaborate in forming a joint venture company in managing and developing a 40ha of land.

Both PSDC and MSH will be working closely in developing the land into an industrial park with the capacity to capture demand in the massive automotive market in the Asean region.

The agreement was signed by Mohd Ariff and MSH executive chairman Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan at the State Secretariat Building here with Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu as witness.

“The prospective investment is expected to create opportunities for 10,000 local skilled workers and attract local and foreign investors from the automotive industry.

“The project is expected to cater for the production of up to 500,000 units per year,” added Mohd Ariff.

“Apart from technology and technical enhancement, we have proposed for investors to potentially benefit from tax allowance for new strategic investments.

“And also grants for technical and engineering skills training and enhancements for the duration between five to 10 years,” he said.

Goh said MSH will bring a group of vendors from Shah Alam closer to Proton City and also bring vendors from the overseas.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said the state government will process any necessary agreements and approvals to expedite the project.