As HFMD breaches 40,000 cases, Dzulkefly says no need for nationwide school shutdown

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 1 — There is no need to order a nationwide closure of schools because of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), said Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad as the number of cases rose to 40,198 today.

The minister said the number reached 39,408 yesterday, with more cases in Sabah, but said the ministry is not considering shutting down more schools yet.

“At this stage there is no need to do an aggressive intervention like shutting down schools and nurseries, prevention and pre-emptive measures suffice to put this outbreak under control.

“What’s important is to uphold gatekeeping procedures like at the point of entry of premises.

“It is important for teachers in pre-schools and nurseries to make sure everything is properly cleaned and sanitised, and parents refrain from taking their children to public crowded areas,” he told a press conference here today.

Dzulkefly said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 11,669, followed by Kuala Lumpur (4,552) and Sarawak (4,551).

Sabah recorded a total of 2,200 cases, up from 2,173 last week, with an average of 73 cases detected weekly.

“To date, all Sabah districts have recorded HFMD, but Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort, Sandakan and Penampang recorded higher number of cases than the others,” he said.

Out of the nine schools which have been ordered for total closure, seven are in Sabah, while Pahang and Penang have one each.