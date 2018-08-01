Azmin denies Pakatan breaking election pledge with oil ‘royalty’ definition

A 20 per cent share from net profit would ostensibly mean lower payouts for oil-producing states. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The oil royalty payment promised by Pakatan Harapan in its manifesto referred to cash payments given to oil-producing states and not gross revenue shares, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

Azmin today defended the promise made in the election manifesto after several MPs claimed that the government was breaking its election manifesto by not providing a 20 per cent oil royalty from gross production.

“The manifesto says 20 per cent royalty. ‘Royalty’ is a term commonly used in the industry, but the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) only states cash payments and not royalty,” Azmin told the Dewan Rakyat today while wrapping up debates on the Royal Address.

Azmin earlier faced a heated debate with opposition lawmakers from Umno, PAS and also MPs from Sarawak due to the perceived change in interpretation of the manifesto.

Azmin earlier said that the promise meant a 20 per cent share from net profit for oil producing states.

However, a 20 per cent share from net profit would ostensibly mean lower payouts for oil-producing states, compared to the 5 per cent goods production shares that the states receive.

