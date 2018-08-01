From hospital bed to movie set, Mustaffa Din thrilled to be ‘orang bunian’

Awie and Mus (right) had performed Srikandi Cintaku together at Anugerah Industry Muzik in 2004. — Pictures courtesy of Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — Frontman for rock group May, Mustaffa Din, had last year spent nine days at Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s intensive care unit (ICU) for suspected leptospirosis.

However, it was then revealed that Mustaffa, who is better known as Mus, actually suffered from Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare blood disorder.

After several months of rehabilitation, the singer regained his strength and will appear in the upcoming film “Hantu Kak Limah”. Mus was treated for a rare blood disorder at HKL last year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“I’m surprised the film’s director Mamat Khalid requested for me to act in this film,” he told Malay Mail, when met recently.

Mus plays an ‘orang bunian’, literally translated to “hidden people”, and only has three scenes.

He was thankful he did not have much dialogue as he has been having trouble remembering due to the sickness.

In the film, Mus partnered Awie in presenting a new version of a legendary rock number “Srikandi Cintaku”. Mus plays an orang bunian and only has three scenes. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Both Awie and Mus performed that song during Anugerah Industri Muzik 2004 and was hailed as one of the best local rock performances ever.

“I am glad I can produce a note again after being sick for a long time. People would always call me and Awie whenever they want that song to be performed.

“The only thing different about it this time is that it’s an official soundtrack for a film,” he said.

The song, originally written by Datuk M. Nasir for Bloodshed in 1987, was given a keroncong feel by Headwind’s Zulkif.

“Director Mamat approached me to rearrange the song in October last year.

“He wanted the song to be in keroncong as it’s the background for a scene in the orang bunian world.

“I borrowed some of Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s haunting elements from ‘Seri Bunian’ to give it an eerie feel,” Zulkif said.