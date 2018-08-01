Terima kasih Khazanah Nasional — Musa Mohd Nordin

AUGUST 1 — In December 2014, our nation witnessed its worst ever floods for 30 years. A quarter million were affected and 160,00 were evacuated. Many NGOs were up to our ears in floodwaters, desperately trying to help the victims.

Surely enough it was the season to be giving with Xmas round the corner. We were handed an RM250K bumper cheque by Khazanah Nasional (KN) to continue with our flood relief efforts. It was as if the big boys in the Twin Towers knew of ours and other NGO exemplary flood relief works that they wanted to make sure it continued uninterrupted into the recovery and mitigation phase of this disaster management loop.

There were many other NGOs who were beneficiaries of KN’s altruistic and proactive gestures. One NGO in particular was tasked and fiscally supported by KN to put in place flood mitigation and preparedness plans for the East Coast states.

Meanwhile us, comprising a group of millennial doctors, health care professionals and non-medical volunteers continued with our outreach programs to serve the health needs of Malaysia’s marginalised communities. These included the indigenous Orang Asli, the refugees and the immigrant communities. This non-glamorous and very exhausting activity do not excite the average Malaysian, let alone the ambitious politician and fund raising was like extremely painful.

If not for KN our aspirations to serve the unmet health needs of these communities would have aborted prematurely. One of our doctors captured our very sentiments when he remarked “#Health4Orang Asli powered by Khazanah Nasional”.

Our KN donated Hilux 4WD has since clocked 23 missions in 18 Orang Asli Kampongs in West Malaysia and 5 indigenous settlements in Sarawak treating 2,750 people involving the participation of 403 volunteers. Each mission alone costs RM25K and you can somehow guess how much was invested in outreaching these indigenous population with basic healthcare services.

One of these trips might involve being off road for 50 kilometres, a 12 hour bumpy ride on a 4WD. Our volunteers set up medical camps, do medical checks on virtually the entire village community. We particularly focus on the children, assessing their growth, development and immunisation records, organise shampoo parlours, demonstrate teeth brushing and empowering them on personal hygiene and health education.

Closer to the urban setting where the refugees, cluttered in their separate communities, again with KN funding, we have been able to offer a modicum of healthcare services on a biweekly basis to the refugees, namely the Rohingya community. They represent the largest population of refugees (130K) and if not vaccinated against vaccine preventable disease, may potentially become the epicentre of an outbreak. Our medical outreach and health education programs has since extended to more refugee communities in the Klang Valley, Kelantan, Pahang, Penang and elsewhere.

I remember vividly a Whatsapp message from a highly placed KN manager in September 2017 which read, “KN board meeting due, kindly propose humanitarian relief plans for the Rohingya exodus into Bangladesh.” With KN funding we were among the first team to enter Cox’s Bazar with our partners to build shelters, organise soup kitchens, provide safe and clean drinking water and emergency healthcare.

Our biweekly missions to the refugee camps Bangladesh has now involved a total of 83 doctors. Last night we dispatched our 25th team, offering healthcare services in the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. In collaboration with our Bangladeshi, American, Aussie, Egyptian, Lebanese, South African et al doctors, we operate a standalone primary health care centre, mobile clinics and assist at the Malaysian Field Hospital.

When the KN team was due to undertake a mission to West Bank, apart from connecting them to the former Christian lady Minister of Jerusalem, we added a note that the visit to the Holy Land of Jerusalem was futile if efforts to champion the humanitarian cause was not continuously and steadfastly pursued thereafter. The Khazanah Asia (Palestine) Scholarship program was mooted in 2013 and continues to fund annually 5-6 Palestinian students from Gaza, West Bank and the Diaspora for post-graduate studies in Malaysia.

Our scholarship program for needy students in 8 universities in Gaza in 2014 began with an initial funding of RM300K provided by Khazanah Nasional’s Megatrends 2014. This program has continued every year and a total of 2,000 scholarships has since been disbursed.

More recently in June 2018, when the organisers of the 8th Pan Disability Football Championships were short on funding of this tournament for these footballing children and adults suffering from cerebral palsy, intellectual disorders, autism, blindness, deafness, amputees and wheel chair bound, KN stepped in to ensure its continuity.

Our experience is just a minor reflection of the unbridled generosity and philanthropy of KN to ensure the continuity and viability of programs that benefit the marginalised communities in Malaysia. Mind you, our efforts to solicit funds from other corporate entities were often met with despair. To suggest this was the expected Corporate Social Responsibility of KN would belittle the “maqasid insaniah”; the higher objectives of humanity of the leadership of KN, in particular towards addressing the unmet needs of the rakyat and globally for the oppressed citizens of the world.

Thus, when there was a suggestion that there were “alleged wrong doings” in the upper echelons of KN, all of us in the NGO community without exception were flabbergasted at these unfounded accusations. And these flawed allegations have since been effectively debunked by business savvy analysts, not after a free fall of RM2bn in the KN investment stable!

We would have hoped that the leaders of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would be more competent, accountable and transparent of their transformation plans of the nation’s treasures, which in the case of KN is turning out to be a witch-hunt of sorts. Some of our best business brains in KN who have more than trebled the net value of its portfolio from RM33bn at the end 2008 to RM116bn at end 2017, have now been unceremoniously removed.

The Auditor General has singled out KN as an exemplary business organisation and has heaped praises on its financial performance, business acumen and management.

Investment misadventures, the likes of PERWAJA, MAMINCO, MISC, PKFZ, MAS, BMF, Proton, BNM Forex losses and the infamous 1MB are aplenty in the business world. But to lump KN in the list of the nation’s financial scandals is totally misplaced and mischievous.

We hope the ministers in the cabinet, the non-minister MPs and the business community would keep a hawkish eye on the politics in KN and ensure that our nation’s treasures continues to be yielding handsome returns as under the stewardship of the previous board of directors. And hold to strict account of any suspicious business dealings and immediately raise red flags of any business misdemeanour of the incoming board.

We pray and hope that the excellent works that has been trail blazed by the previous board to promote Malaysia’s global sustainability through community empowerment, social inclusivity and environmental protection continues uninterrupted. We would like to see further enhancement of the core programs in education, generation of new knowledge and research, catalysing the arts, heritage and culture ecosystem, conservation of the environment and capacity building of civil societies and vulnerable communities.

We would like to pay tribute to the guys in the KN boardroom who have held our nation’s heads high in the midst of global economic crisis and the nation’s financial calamities. We ourselves are simply medical guys who heal the human bodies. It is our fervent hope and aspiration that together we can heal this broken nation and spur it towards once again becoming the Roaring yet Compassionate Tiger of Asia.

*Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin is a paediatrician and neonatologist.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.