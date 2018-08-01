Perak government uncovers alleged fraud in Amanjaya career centre

Lee said the state would be restructuring PeKA and rebranding it as Perbadanan Aspirasi Anak Perak (PASAK). — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 1 — The Perak government alleged today that a consultant company working for the state-owned Amanjaya career centre (PeKA) knowingly misled the centre’s board of directors by feeding them false information.

The state alleges that the consultant company, which was appointed by PeKA in 2012, misled the centre’s board of directors by providing false information on several issues, including the number of yearly job placements in Perak.

The company also allegedly shirked payments of Employee Provident Fund contributions, Telekom Malaysia (TM) bills and rental on its office in the Amanjaya Terminal here — which ran into hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

The consultant company had been brought in six years ago to train PeKA staff on how to run the agency, while also aiding with the ‘upskilling and reskilling’ of jobs.

State youth and sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the state had embarked on an internal audit of the centre after Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin — who sits on the PeKA board of directors — was alerted to the problem after GE14.

He said Zainol lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the matter earlier today.

“The director of the company made a presentation to the board of directors, saying that they achieved 6,000 placements yearly in Perak. After an internal audit, the number was found to be actually around 100 placements,” Lee told a press conference today.

After the four-month long audit, Lee said many other ‘suspicious’ transactions were found.

Lee said the company received monthly payments of RM 133,000 for their services over the past four years.

Subtracting operational costs, he said the company could achieve a net profit of between RM60,000 to RM70,000 — which totalled over RM2.8 million over four years.

“The structural shortfall is the lack of work conducted in accordance to the milestones set contractually for their services rendered,” said Lee.

Lee said the red flag was raised after Zainol received a court notice from EPF authorities, stating that the company had failed to pay Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for eight months.

“Our investigations also found that TM bills totalling around RM 30,000 and rental payments of around RM 80,000 had not been paid by the company.

According the Lee, each of the company’s previous presentations to the board of directors showed that they had fulfilled the payments.

However, he said the presentations were found to be untrue.

Lee said the company’s contract had been terminated in late June, adding that the state had carried out in-depth investigations into the company’s inner workings upon the termination of the contract.

“Admittedly, there has been some carelessness from the board of directors. There was a lack of a check and balance system on the work carried out by the consultants,” Lee said.

“But they were fed false and misleading information. I would put the responsibility on the consultant who by and large misled the board.”

“For now, we will let the MACC investigate this matter.”

Lee said the state would be restructuring PeKA and rebranding it as Perbadanan Aspirasi Anak Perak (PASAK), giving the centre a new direction.

He said the restructuring would take place soon, and would be a priority when the coming state budget was drawn up.