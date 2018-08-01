Dr M discusses China visit with republic's top diplomat

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets China’s top diplomat Wang Yi (left) at his office in Putrajaya August 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today discussed his upcoming visit to China with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi.

Wang, who is China’s Councillor of the State Council and Foreign Affairs Minister, had called on Dr Mahathir at Perdana Putra. He is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia beginning yesterday.

Dr Mahathir and Wang also discussed bilateral and regional issues as well as investment and transportation at their meeting which lasted for about 90 minutes.

Also present was China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian.

Wang had called on Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah at Wisma Putra yesterday and they had talks for almost three hours discussing bilateral and regional issues.

Wang said his visit to Malaysia was to make preparations with his Malaysian counterpart for Dr Mahathir’s official visit to China in mid-August.

Wang visited Malaysia in 2013 and 2015 in his capacity as China’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

It is his first visit to Malaysia after being promoted as a State Councillor of the State Council in March.

According to reports, in the Chinese power hierarchy, the State Councillor is the top diplomatic post. — Bernama