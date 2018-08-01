Watch this new TV spot for ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming action comedy ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ that stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Justin Theroux.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Lionsgate has released a new TV spot for action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me that stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Audrey (Kunis) and her best friend Morgan (McKinnon) find themselves stuck in a deadly international conspiracy after Audrey discovers that the boyfriend (Justin Theroux) who dumped her is actually a spy.

The film also stars Sam Heughan, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj and Ivanna Sakhno.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.”

The Spy Who Dumped Me is out in cinemas today.