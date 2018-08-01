PKR rep defends Sarawak Pakatan’s oil royalty proposal

PKR’s Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How said that the amended offer was sanctioned by the federal leadership. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 1 — PKR’s Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How defended state Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) amended offer on oil and gas royalty to Sarawak after it was criticised by political parties and civil societies groups.

“The criticisms and negative comments are normal and we must learn to take them in our stride,” he told reporters.

Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen recently announced that the new offer proposed to give Sarawak a 20 per cent royalty on nett profit and a further 5 per cent on gross revenue.

In the manifesto for the 14th general election, the state PH pledged to increase the royalty from 5 per cent to 20 per cent based on gross revenue.

Among those who criticised the amended offer were Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing, State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) president Cobbold John Lusoi and Sarawak For Sarawakians (S4S) civil society movement.

See, who is also state PKR vice chairman, said that the amended offer was sanctioned by the federal leadership.

He said the federal government will communicate with the state government in “due course” on the amended offer.

“There is no need to worry,” he said, adding that the offer was not without the sanction of the federal leadership.

See said that PH is taking steps to deliver more than 5 per cent oil royalty to Sarawak for the exploitation and development in the oil and gas resources with state’s territory.

He denied that PH has reneged on the pledge to increase petroleum royalty to Sarawak and Sabah from 5 per cent to 20 per cent or equivalent.

“It has now taken the first step to deliver the promise and I am really happy for that,” he said, while admitting that the 20 per cent from nett profit and 5 per cent royalty based on gross revenue under the amended offer is short of expectations.