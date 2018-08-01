Health minister says unaware of gag order in sex predator case

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said that investigators must also be given ample room and time to properly examine the allegations. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Dzulkefly Ahmad said he did not know if a directive was issued to limit public disclosures at a hospital where an orthopaedic head of department is accused of preying on young housemen.

However, the health minister said officials should be mindful about what they disclosed to the press in order to avoid a trial by media.

He added that investigators must also be given ample room and time to properly examine the allegations.

“Not that I know of,” he said when asked whether his ministry was aware of or approved of the suspected gag order.

“But in the same spirit we must be restrained in communication the media. The important thing is the work on the investigation. No point pointing to any individuals,” he said when speaking to reporters after visiting the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here.

Earlier, Dzulkefly said he was not disclosing the profile of the accused doctor in the best interest of the investigation and to avoid prejudice.

He urged the media and the public to trust that the ministry and authorities will be thorough in their investigations.

The minister also said the privacy of the accusers must be considered.

“I really hope the media would not amplify the issue and allow us and space to conduct the investigation so we really get to the bottom of the issue,” he said.

The Star newspaper recently quoted sources as claiming that the head of orthopaedics in a Klang Valley hospital routinely targeted young female house officers, for sexual harassment and abuse.

Young apprentice doctors were especially vulnerable since he has the authority to fail their housemanship.

It was also quoted that the doctor in question is currently under indefinite leave.