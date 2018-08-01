Elation, sadness as Mamat Khalid’s horror comedy premiers after actor’s passing

(From left) Wani, Solihin, Husin and Yeh in a scene from 'Hantu Kak Limah'. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, August 1 — Mamat Khalid has done it again.

The prolific director has added a fourth instalment to his Kampung Pisang horror comedy series with “Hantu Kak Limah” (HKL) which held its gala premier at MMCineplexes, eCurve yesterday.

But despite the happy occasion, it was an emotional moment for actor Sharwani Hadi who was still saddened by the loss of one of the film’s main actors, Rab Khalid.

Rab, who played a central role in the film as Yeh Sekupang, succumbed to a heart attack in January.

“Rab was a jovial person and I was his roommate during the shoot.

“He would often complain that I snore while sleeping. And since I didn’t want to upset him, I told him that I was going to visit my father.

“Little did I know, that would be the last time I would be his roommate,” Sharwani told reporters.

Mamat also commended the late Rab whom he said would always deliver on set.

“Sometimes he would go further than what I expected.

“I cried during the editing process as we have lost an iconic character in the franchise,” Mamat said.

Rab reprised his role as Yeh — who was first introduced in Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah and Husin, Mon and Jin Pakai Toncit.

His combination with Husin (Datuk Awie), Khuda (T.J. Isa) and Wani (Sharwani) is sure to leave the audience in stitches.

HKL tells the story of Kak Limah (Delimawati) who gets married to a much younger man, Khuda.

But their happiness was only short-lived as Kak Limah died a mysterious death and Kampung Pisang finds itself haunted by her ghost.

The four then get help from a silat teacher Solihin (Zul Ariffin) to help track and trap her.

Meanwhile, Husin falls in love with Zaiton (Uqasha Senrose) who is an ‘orang bunian’, literally translated to ‘hidden people’.

Desperately wanting to marry Zaiton, she takes Husin to her realm where he meets her father, portrayed by rock star Mus.

The film also stars Pekin Ibrahim, Sabri Yunus and Ropie. Also expect cameos by Datuk Seri Vida, Erra Fazira and many more.

Mamat said at the press conference he made the film for fans of the series.

“And shooting at Bukit Larut was a haunting experience.

“Despite the challenges, the cast and crew showed their determination to finish the film.

“We started shooting in November and after eight months it’s ready for the fans. I hope they find Hantu Kak Limah as funny as the previous films,” he said.