Abolish UUCA? Let’s talk first, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said her ministry was evaluating the feasibility of first removing a clause in the UUCA that restricted student participation in politics. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Pakatan Harapan must discuss the University and Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA) with all relevant parties before deciding what to do with the law it has pledged to repeal, said Teo Nie Ching today.

The deputy education minister said this during Question Time in Parliament, after she was asked to set a deadline for the law to go.

“We need time to consult stakeholders before making a decision, and plan to fulfill this part of the manifesto within the five years Pakatan Harapan are in power.

“We not only want to abolish the Act, we need to replace it with a new Act,” she said.

Teo added her ministry was evaluating the feasibility of first removing a clause in the UUCA that restricted student participation in politics.

She said this would be sufficient to allow students to be politically active and for politicians to speak without restrictions at campuses.

Teo also confirmed that Education Minister Maszlee Malik met with heads of public universities, following claims that he demanded for vice-chancellors and deputy vice-chancellors to extend support to PH.

However, she said she could not speak about the matters discussed as she did not attend.