AirAsia BIG members to enjoy more perks via website or app

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — AirAsia BIG members will enjoy more perks, including instant discounts, when they book flights directly on airasia.com or via the AirAsia app.

In a statement today, AirAsia said the exclusive travel perks include instant member discounts for all flights, pay for flights, add-ons such as seats, meals and checked baggage alongside others, using AirAsia BIG Points and the ability to manage flights with “My Bookings”.

It said members could also use the “Low-Fare Finder” feature to search for the lowest all-in fares and save the trouble of re-entering their card details for every payment as BigClick allows members to securely store their credit and debit card details.

