Cops recover ‘Macau scam’ gang’s cheat sheet

The goods seized from the raid at a bungalow in Petaling Jaya. ― Picture by Jerry Choong

SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — Police have recovered a script used for so-called Macau scams from a syndicate that it dismantled for the fraudulent activities.

Selangor police chief CP Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the scripts were used by the syndicate members to dupe victims on the phone.

“The scammers will read off the documents and pose as government agencies or even police, claiming the victim is being investigated for wrongdoing and requiring them to deposit a certain amount into bank accounts,” he said during a press conference.

Mazlan said investigators believe the scripts were used to guide new syndicate members on how to be more convincing.

“These syndicates rake in huge profits, since each victim they deceive usually ends up losing as much as RM500,000,” he said.

During an operation at the end of last month, a taskforce from the Serdang Commercial Crimes Investigation Division raided a bungalow in Petaling Jaya that had been under surveillance for two days beforehand.

Thirty Malaysians aged 18 to 38, including three of the syndicate’s leaders, were arrested. Mazlan said most have previous police records.

“Among the goods seized included the aforementioned script documents, notes with the details and numbers of bank accounts, a car, two backpacks, one LTE router unit, five iPads, 37 handphones of various brands, and RM14,100 in cash,” he said.

Another operation on July 26 saw the Ampang Jaya Commercial Crimes Investigation Division raid a house after two days of surveillance.

Ten South Korean nationals aged 20 to 36 were arrested, as well as a Vietnamese national in her 20’s who was working for them as their maid.

Among the goods seized included 28 computer monitors, 14 computers, seven telephones, three router units, and five Internet adapters.

“The ten suspects are legally in Malaysia with proper documentation, under tourist visas,

“The cases will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, which carries no more than 10 years imprisonment with caning, or a fine,” Mazlan said.

He then warned public to be wary when receiving calls from those purporting to be with government agencies.

Last year there were 1,032 reported Macau scam cases in Selangor with a loss of RM10.5 million. This year alone from January to July, 447 Macau scams were reported with a loss of RM23.8 million.