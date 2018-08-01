Sarawak DCM wants PKR rep to retract remarks, apologise for calling him a liar

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas wants PKR information chief Vernon Kedit to retract the alleged libellous statement, promise not to repeat such statements in future and pay all the legal costs incurred by him. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 1 ― Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas wants state PKR information chief Vernon Kedit to retract a statement made over native customary rights (NCR) land.

Uggah said he has served a Letter of Demand on Kedit, who had called the minister a liar and a traitor to the Dayak community in his statement when opposing amendments to the land code.

“I am not against free discussions on NCR land issues, but to call me by those names has breached the legal boundary,” he said, adding that Kedit has to prove of his allegations.

He told Malay Mail that he considered the statement defamatory on him and which should not have been published or uttered in social media.

He wants Kedit to retract the alleged libellous statement, promise not to repeat such statements in future and pay all the legal costs incurred by him.

Uggah also wants Kedit to pay him not less than RM1 million in damages as compensation for allegedly defaming him in a WhatsApp group chat.

Kedit has until 5pm today to reply to the letter which was served on him on July 30.

At a press conference earlier today, Kedit said he has no intention whatsoever to meet the deadline as truth is on his my side.

“I fight for and defend the rights of all Sarawakians but now I am victimised for doing so. Lawyer’s letters do not intimidate me nor cow me into submission. Conversely, they provoke me to fight on,” he said.

He claimed Uggah took offence on his interpretation of the term “usufructuary right”, the definition of Pulau Galau (communal forest reserves) and Pemakai Menua (territorial domain) into ‘Native Territorial

“My comments were made strictly on behalf of the native communities, especially the Iban community, of which Uggah and I belong to.

“Further, the comments were made in the course of the academic, legal and political discussion surrounding the amendment to the Sarawak Land Code,” he said, expressing his disappointment that Uggah has chosen to resort to legal action to silence him instead of encouraging transparent discussion.