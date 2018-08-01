Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson share teaser for ‘Jungle Cruise’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab shows Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson sharing a teaser about ‘Jungle Cruise’.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Disney has released a short teaser of upcoming comedy-adventure Jungle Cruise that stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

The film is based off the Disneyland theme park ride where a riverboat takes travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals with a supernatural twist.

Johnson will play the boat captain who takes Blunt and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission to find a mystical tree that is said to possess healing powers.

While not much else is known about the film at this point, also joining the cast are Edgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise is set for release in October 2019.