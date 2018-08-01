DPM: Putrajaya can learn about transition from Canberra

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (right) meets with Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in Kuala Lumpur August 1, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Malaysia could learn from the Australian government about the smooth handover of power after elections.

She also said Pakatan Harapan, which was previously critical of Australia’s support for Barisan Nasional, now welcomed assistance from the same country.

“That is over now and we have a new government. Whatever Australia had done, we criticised it... but they are now offering us help especially on transition (of administration).

“That was the first thing we discussed as Malaysia had not had transition in 61 years while Australia has had transition,” she told the media, after her official meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

“We discussed of what to do and how to move forward rather than dwell on past issues.”

MORE TO COME