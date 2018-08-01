Don’t judge transgenders, ex-Health DG tells health providers

Dr Mohd Ismail Merican he had talked to the Department of Islamic Development of Malaysia about transgender issues in health care and found them to be receptive. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, August 1 ― Health care providers should not discriminate against transgender people, former Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Ismail Merican said today.

Dr Ismail said when he was previously Health DG from 2005 to 2011, he had talked to the Department of Islamic Development of Malaysia (Jakim) about transgender issues in health care and found them to be receptive.

“But because of politicisation of the issue, things are a bit more different.

“But health care providers must stand their ground. We’re not judgmental. We must provide services that are required,” Dr Ismail said at a talk organised by the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy.

