Retired official: Why does housemen bullying still exist?

Tan Sri Dr Mohd Ismail Merican (left) speaks during a forum in Kuala Lumpur August 1, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, August 1 — Former Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Ismail Merican questioned today why the problem of bullying and sexual harassment of house officers was not resolved early on.

Dr Ismail said he used to be very strict with his housemen, but stressed that he opposed bullying and sexual assault, amid rising complaints of such abuse among junior doctors.

“Why was it not nipped in the bud?” Dr Ismail said at a talk organised by the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy.

