Former Health DG moots mandatory health insurance

Tan Sri Dr Mohd Ismail Merican delivers a speech during a forum in Kuala Lumpur August 1, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, August 1 — Former Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Ismail Merican proposed today a compulsory health insurance system to cover rising health care costs.

Dr Ismail said at a talk organised by the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy that he has advocated for a national health care financing system since 1998 and presented it to three prime ministers.

“You want to have insurance, don’t make it voluntary. Just grit your teeth,” Dr Ismail told reporters after the talk.

“The rate must be minimum and affordable,” he said, when asked what was his suggested insurance premium rate.

