Minister: Cabinet will decide on minimum wage quantum within 100-day deadline

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during a news conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 1, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1— The Cabinet will decide on the new standardised minimum wage quantum before the 100 day-deadline for the Pakatan Harapan administration is up, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said today.

“The quantum will be decided within the first 100 days,” Kulasegaran told reporters in Parliament today.

The Pakatan Harapan government, in its election manifesto had proposed the rate be increased from RM1,000 in Peninsula Malaysia and RM920 in Sabah and Sarawak to RM1,500 nationwide, within its first 100 days in government.

Kulasegaran said that the Cabinet will discuss and approve the quantum for the entire country within a week, but did not provide any additional details beyond that.

