Demi Lovato suffering ‘complications’ from apparent overdose

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Demi Lovato is reportedly experiencing “complications” following her suspected drug overdose last week.

CNN claimed yesterday that sources close to the 25-year-old singer, who remains hospitalised, had said those complications include “nausea, vomiting and a high fever”.

Although she’s expected to “make a full recovery,” there is “no estimate” as to when Lovato will be released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

“[We are] taking it day by day,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

No information has been released as to what led to her hospitalisation.

Some reports said Lovato overdosed on heroin, but a source close to the singer denied that.

Last week, TMZ, quoting law enforcement sources, reported that Lovato was found unconscious at her home and was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for suspected opioid and drug overdoses.

It is understood that Lovato, who has struggled with substance abuse for years, plans to enter rehab following her release from hospital.

Lovato rose to fame on Disney Channel shows Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance 10 years ago, and forged a pop career with hits like Skyscraper and Sorry Not Sorry.

In a 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato spoke about years of substance abuse, eating disorders and drinking, saying she first started using cocaine when she was 17.

She entered rehab at the age of 18, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In June, Lovato revealed in her single Sober — off of her sixth album, Tell Me You Love Me — that she had relapsed just months after celebrating six years of sobriety.