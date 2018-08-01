New trailer for ‘Venom’ reveals more exciting footage (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Venom’ that stars Tom Hardy.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming Venom that stars Tom Hardy.

Hardy plays Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who gets infected by the Venom symbiote turning him into the lethal protector. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed and Woody Harrelson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.”

Venom is set for release on October 5. Watch the clip below: