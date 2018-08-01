Sighting of Zulhijjah moon on August 11

The Conference of Rulers has agreed that the date for Aidiladha be based on the sighting of the new moon (Rukyah) and astronomical calculation (Hisab). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The sighting of the new moon of Zulhijjah to determine the date for Aidiladha has been set on August 11 or 29 Zulkaedah 1439 Hijri, according to a statement from the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal.

The dates for the 1st and 10th of Zulhijjah which is the date for Aidiladha, would be announced on the same night over radio and television.

The Conference of Rulers has agreed that the date for Aidiladha be based on the sighting of the new moon (Rukyah) and astronomical calculation (Hisab).

According to the statement the sighting of the new moon would be made from 29 specific locations.

The locations are Pontian Kecil, Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Kuala Langat; and Balai Cerap Selangor, Sabak Bernam (in Selangor). Pantai Pasir Panjang, Manjong district, Perak; Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Acheh, Penang; Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda; Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi; and Menara Alor Setar, Alor Setar (in Kedah); Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut; Balai Cerap Kusza, Setiu (in Terengganu); Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Kuala Krai; Bangunan Menara SEDC, Kota Baharu (in Kelantan).

Luak Esplanade, Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching and Tanjung Batu, Bintulu, (in Sarawak); Balai Cerap Al-Biruni, Putatan in Sabah; Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands; Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan (in Pahang); 13th Floor Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus; Kuala Lumpur Tower, Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya International Convention Centre, Putrajaya and Kuala Sungai Batu, Simpang Empat in Perlis. ­— Bernama