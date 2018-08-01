Flash floods force closure of Miri school

MIRI, Aug 1 — A torrential downpour since 2am today caused flash floods and a landslide in the Miri area, forcing the closure of a school and a longhouse to be partly flooded.

Miri Fire and Rescue Station chief Law Poh Kiong said Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lepong Ajai in the Bakong district was closed after the floodwaters rose to 1.5 metres.

The floodwaters rose up to one metre in the living area and kitchen of the Lepong Ajai Longhouse, he said.

“A landslide was also reported at the 6th mile of Jalan Miri-Bintulu,” he said, adding that the floods also hit several settlements and housing estates in the city.

Initial reports indicated that the floods also affected Taman Tunku, Kampung Pujut Padang Kerbau and the Sungai Rait National Service Training Camp.

He said fire and rescue squads were patrolling low-lying areas to monitor the safety of the residents. — Bernama