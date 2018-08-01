Weighed down by Tenaga, KL shares lower at mid-morning

A man walks past the Malaysian stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur, on April 14, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning today, weighed down by Tenaga, and despite the uptrend on regional markets following the higher overnight performance of Wall Street, said a dealer.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.89 points weaker at 1,781.36 from yesterday's close of 1,784.25.

The index opened 6.40 points lower at 1,777.85.

On the broader market, however, gainers led losers 367 to 259 with 354 counters unchanged, 897 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 938.35 million units valued at RM496.36 million.

A dealer said Tenaga, which is leading the top losers, reversed gains from yesterday on profit taking this morning and gave up 48 sen to RM15.20.

Other top losers included Ajinomoto which fell 20 sen to RM21.80 and KLCC, which declined 18 sen to RM7.52.

Of the heavyweights, finance-linked counters were positive. Maybank was up two sen to RM9.83, Public Bank rose six sen at RM24.12, CIMB improved one sen to RM5.85 and Hong Leong Bank bagged eight sen to RM19.14.

Petronas Chemicals improved 26 sen to RM8.95.

Among actives, Nova MSC added 1.5 sen to 20 sen, Sapura Energy and PWorth each increased half-a-sen to 61 sen and eight sen respectively.

Of the top gainers, Perusahaan Sadur Timah perked 32 sen to RM5.16, Petronas Gas gained 26 sen to RM19.00 and United Plantations increased 24 sen to RM27.24.

The FBM Emas Index was 24.86 points lower at 12,785.89, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 7.38 points to 12,412.72 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 24.86 points to 12,785.89.

The FBM 70, however, gained 38.35 points to 15,554.29 and the FBM Ace Index improved 51.01 points to 5,451.27.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index shed 4.41 points to 7,624.81, but the Industrial Index was up 3.53 points to 3,279.29 and the Finance Index rose 31.60 points to 17,461.44. — Bernama