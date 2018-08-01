No extradition request from Malaysia for Sirul, Australian minister says

Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 1, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, August 1 — Malaysia has not sent in an application to extradite convicted murderer Sirul Azhar Umar, an Australian government official has confirmed.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the Australian government’s position on such cases takes into account whether or not the death penalty is applicable in the country seeking the extradition.

“He (Sirul) is being held in Immigration detention and there has been no application for extradition by Malaysian government as confirmed by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir recently,” she said in reference to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Australian minister told reporters this after an official meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

MORE TO COME