Adidas Originals and A Bathing Ape team up for new FW18 collection

Adidas Originals and A Bathing Ape FW18 collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — Adidas Originals has teamed up with Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape to launch a new FW18 adicolor range.

The new capsule collection includes a range of co-branded track tops, track pants and tees based on the classic Bape 1st Camo pattern

Each of the four adicolor camo colourways, which includes red, black, blue and the original green, were created exclusively by adidas and Bape and pay tribute to the adicolor concept, which aims to promote self-expression through a palette of bright, block colours.

The collection also features bold co-branding design details, including large adidas trefoil logos inspired by the hip-hop scene which often influences the Bape designs. The iconic Bape Ape Head logo is also a prominent feature on the new collection, while the adicolor x Bape label, found on the hem of the designs, adds a finishing touch which unites the two icons from sport and street culture together.

Adidas adicolor A Bathing Ape collection is available to purchase now on adidas.com. — AFP-Relaxnews