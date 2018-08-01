RAM Ratings predicts robust June export figures for Malaysia

A worker inspects a container at North Port in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur in this January 8, 2009 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — RAM Ratings expects Malaysia’s export growth to rise to 8.7 per cent in June compared to an increase of 3.4 per cent in May, discounting the anticipated Hari Raya slowdown.

“Steady demand from key export markets is anticipated to support June’s export growth, as signalled by the continued improvement in their industrial activity,” said the rating agency in a statement.

Import growth is expected to rise to 8.1 per cent in June.

“Restocking activities may appear quite resilient at the moment due to sustained global growth, but there seems little impetus to ramp this up significantly in the coming months amid the uncertainty over the current intertwining trade disputes,” said Kristina Fong, RAM’s head of research.

Trade surplus is expected to come in at RM11.1 billion for the month of June.

China’s import liberalisation (decreasing import tariffs on 1,449 consumer products) from July 1 onwards is expected to offer more opportunities to global exporters of consumer goods.

This will be China’s fifth round of tariff cuts since 2015 and around 60 per cent of the consumer goods listed by China will now be subject to at least an 8 per cent reduction in import tariffs.

RAM Ratings noted that this import liberalisation is unlikely to result in direct substantial benefits to Malaysia’s export growth, as both its export exposure to this basket of goods and comparative advantage in production are low.

Malaysia’s exports of this basket of goods with liberalised tariffs constituted 8.6 per cent of its total exports in 2017, with those exported to China comprising only 0.3 per cent of its total exports.