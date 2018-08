A view of the Pusat Bandar Puchong LRT station where a man died after he fell on the tracks. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A male passenger tragically died after he is believed to have fallen on the tracks at Pusat Bandar Puchong LRT Station here this morning.

The matter was confirmed by Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan when contacted by Bernama here.

He said the incident occurred at about 8 am.

It is understood Prasarana Berhad will issue a statement on the matter today.

The Puchong City Centre LRT Station has been in operation since March 31, 2016. — Bernama