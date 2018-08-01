Bigfoot looks for love in Kygo and Imagine Dragons’ ‘Born to Be Yours’

A screengrab from Kygo and Imagine Dragons’ ‘Born To Be Yours’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Kygo and Imagine Dragons have released a video for their joint track Born to Be Yours that features a sasquatch on a quest for romantic fulfilment.

The Norwegian DJ/producer and the US rock band released Born to Be Yours in June, with Kygo’s production turning the summery rock track into an EDM crossover club banger.

The video features neither the band members nor the DJ, but rather tells a tale of sasquatch love that echoes the song’s romantic lyrics.

In the video, a sasquatch is seen going through the daily grind — home, car, office, car, home — while taking some time out for online dating. He soon appears to meet his match but becomes the victim of a catfishing scheme. All is not lost, however, as his plight leads to an unlikely encounter with a kindred soul. — AFP-Relaxnews