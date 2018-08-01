Sentul fire: Woman’s charred remains found in motorcycle shop

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department personnel at the scene of the fire that destroyed a motorcycle shop at Jalan Sentul in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The charred remains of a woman, believed to be a local in her 40’s, were found following a fire which gutted a motorcycle shop in Jalan Sentul here last night.

According to Kuala Lumpur Fire Operation Division assistant director Ruhisha Haris the remains of the victim, yet to be identified, was found next to a counter in the shop which was located on the ground floor of a four-storey building.

“When the fire broke out, the victim was in the shop with three other men, a Pakistani and two locals, who also suffered burns in the fire,” he told reporters when met early this morning.

He added that two others, an Indonesian woman and Pakistani man who were in the workers’ hostel on the upper floors of the building also suffered injuries in the fire.

Ruhisha said the department received a distress call at 8.42pm and 40 fire fighters from the Sentul, Titiwangsa, and Hang Tuah fire stations were immediately rushed to the scene.

The motorcycle shop was completely destroyed while a clinic on the second floor and hostel rooms on the third and fourth floors were partially gutted.

The victim’s body and those injured were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, he added.

It was earlier reported that three men were injured and one was believed to have died in the fire last night. — Bernama