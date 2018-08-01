Interpol shares new single ‘Number 10’

Interpol’s ‘Marauder’ is out next month. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — As Interpol prepares to release its LP Marauder next month, the New York indie band has shared another taste with the raw, gritty single Number 10.

With lyrics telling of a secret office romance, the track begins with an extended guitar solo before picking up the tempo to an anxious pace that builds to a big finale.

Number 10 is the second single from Marauder, which is due for release on August 24. The LP’s first single, The Rover, was released in June and later joined by a Mexico City-set video starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Next month the indie rockers will be back in Mexico City to kick off a tour in support of the album, with subsequent shows scheduled around North America and Europe through the fall. — AFP-Relaxnews