Hong Kong stocks start day with gains

A passerby looks at a panel displaying the falling Hang Seng Index in response to British exit from the European Union, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 1 — Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade this morning following a positive lead from Wall Street, with traders cheered by a report the US and China were in talks on resolving their trade row.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.35 per cent, or 101.40 points, to 28,684.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent, or 6.11 points, to 2,882.51 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.19 per cent, or 3.00 points, to 1,579.41. — AFP