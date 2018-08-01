First trailer released for ‘Outlander’ season four

'Outlander' stars (from left) Tobias Menzies, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan on April 5, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — A preview of the fourth season of Outlander, due November 2018, is available courtesy of a minute-long teaser.

Set in 18th century North Carolina, the show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser, the couple in search of a new life as European colonists in North Carolina.

Claire’s secret, and one that Jamie knows, is that she is actually a 20th century nurse, somehow sent back in time from post-World War II Scotland.

Thus over the course of seasons two and three, the couple end up first in France, then the Caribbean, with Claire travelling back and forth between the 1940s and the mid-1700s; season three ended up with them attempting to sail back to Scotland but becoming shipwrecked in America instead.

And here in the season four teaser, as the pair find that danger is still never far away, there is a clue that they may be on the same path as other, less fortunate time travellers.

Season four of Outlander, 13 episodes long, is based on the fourth book in a series written by Diana Gabaldon.

It is to premiere in November 18, with seasons five and six already ordered by commissioning network Starz. — AFP-Relaxnews