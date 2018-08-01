Smashing Pumpkins will rally Courtney Love and other musicians for special show

US musician Billy Corgan of the band Smashing Pumpkins at the 2013 Glastonbury Festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — The performance will honour of the band’s 30th anniversary.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on a reunion tour, with frontman Billy Corgan performing alongside James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin from the original lineup. Their tour began in Arizona earlier this month; the anniversary show will occur on August 2nd in New Jersey,

The show, which will feature “a career-spanning setlist, never before seen production and more surprises,” according to a statement, will gather singer Courtney Love, former New Order bassist Peter Hook, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, Killers members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, AFI’s Davey Havok and Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath.

The Canadian band Metric will open.

In March, Corgan teased that the band were working on two EPs; last month, the band released a video for their most recent single Solara. — AFP-Relaxnews