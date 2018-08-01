Skoda confirms Karoq Scout for Paris Motor Show

The new Skoda Karoq Scout will be making its debut at the Paris Motor Show in October. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 1 ― Although many SUVs and crossovers are moving further and further away from their off-road roots to suit the urban environments they mostly reside in these days, there's still an appetite for high-riding vehicles that can handle more than a damp stretch of tarmac. One such model is the upcoming Karoq Scout, which Skoda has confirmed will be making its debut at the Paris Motor Show in October.

The Scout takes the popular Skoda Karoq in a more off-road friendly direction in a similar style to other Scout models in the Czech manufacturer's lineup. That means some more rugged styling to emphasize the vehicle's off-road credentials and some additional equipment to help it live up to the promises made by the exterior styling.

When the Karoq Scout is launched there will be three engine options to choose between. There will be one petrol engine in the form of a 148bhp 1.5-litre unit, and a 2.0-litre diesel that comes in 148bhp and 187bhp variants. And of course, four-wheel drive will be standard, but if you prefer a manual gearbox your choice will be limited to the lower powered of the two diesel engines.

External expressions of the Scout's identity include a metallic rear bumper, scuff plates and sump guard, and standard 18-inch alloy wheels that can be upgraded at extra cost to a set of 19s. There will also be an element of exclusive badging and some nicely tinted windows.

Skoda doesn't neglect the interior either as there's some bespoke Scout badging on the seat upholstery, and brown elements to highlight the fact you're in the all-terrain version of the Karoq. The Volkswagen Group's Virtual Cockpit digital dashboard is also part of the Scout's standard equipment, along with an in-car Wi-Fi system.

Prices for this new version of the Karoq have yet to be revealed by Skoda, but it's bound to cost more than the SE L trim this model is largely based upon. In the Kodiaq range the Scout costs around €2,500 (RM11,839) more than the SE L. If the Karoq Scout carries a similar premium over the Karoq SE L it will mean a price somewhere in the region of €31,000. ― AFP-Relaxnews