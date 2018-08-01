Report: Rat menace threatening Penang rice farms

Paddy farmer Suhaidi Hashim lamented that the rats have utterly destroyed his crops and are clever at avoiding poisoned grains and traps. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Rice farmers of Paya Keladi, Kepala Batas suffered an estimated loss of RM500,000 this season alone due to an infestation of rats that have been decimating their crops since April.

English daily The Star reported that, to date, the rats have infested paddy fields in nearly 29 hectares belonging to 50 farmers.

Paddy farmer Suhaidi Hashim lamented that the rats have utterly destroyed his crops and are clever at avoiding poisoned grains and traps.

“Help us. We are farming at a loss. When our young paddy plants started to flourish, the rats give them no chance to grow. From the 40 tonnes I produce every season, I estimate only getting about 20 tonnes this harvest,” the farmer reportedly lamented.

Since the rats managed to evade traps and poison, and are only active after dusk, the farmers’ only hope are the natural predators of the rats — the common barn owl.

The farmers have constructed bird nests at paddy fields to attract the nocturnal flying predators.

Integrated Agriculture Development Area (IADA) Penang director Mohd Nazri Abu Seman had also reportedly agreed with the farmers observation that the infestation began just after the massive floods last November which impacted the northern states of Kedah, Perlis and Penang.

“They followed the floodwaters and ended up in the paddy fields via irrigation canals,” he reportedly said.

He explained that the rats targeted the 29 hectare of paddy fields because it was the first to be planted in April; paddy farmers take turns by area when it comes to planting their crops instead of planting all at once.

Mohd Nazri further elaborated that the rats’ habit of devouring the white pith inside young paddy stalks. This leads to the crop no chance of producing any grain.

To make things worse, the devastation would continue after the surviving paddy produces grain which the rats will feed on.

Ricefield rats are one of the most destructive pests to rice crops worldwide. Younglings are capable of being independent of their mothers only three weeks after birth just before the mother is ready to produce a new set of litters.

In three months’ time the rats sexually mature and is ready to reproduce.