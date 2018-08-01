Malay Mail

Trump to propose 25pc tariff on US$200b of Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump talks at a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida, July 31, 2018. — Reuters pic
TAMPA, Aug 1 — The Trump administration plans to propose a 25 per cent tariff on US$200 billion (RM808.92 billion) in Chinese imports and an announcement could come as early as this morning, a source familiar with the plan said yesterday.

President Donald Trump’s administration had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese imports, and raising the level to 25 per cent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world’s two biggest economies. — Reuters

