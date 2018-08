A man is reflected on a screen displaying a graph showing movements of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Price Index (TOPIX), outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 14, 2014. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 1 — Tokyo stocks opened higher this morning with investors cheered by positive earnings by major firms while they digested the Bank of Japan’s minor changes to its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 percent or 80.95 points at 22,634.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.49 percent or 8.65 points to 1,761.94. — AFP