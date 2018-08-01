Luxury label Corneliani enters US with first e-store

Corneliani Spring Summer 19 collection. — Picture courtesy of www.corneliani.com

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — Italian luxury menswear label Corneliani has landed in the US with the launch of its first-ever online store in the region.

While the brand is already stocked in some 90 points of sales around the US — including high-end retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's — the introduction of the e-boutique will enable customers across the country to purchase directly from the entire Corneliani offering, including ready-to-wear, footwear, leather goods and selected pieces from the brand's Archive Collection.

In order to meet the online shopping expectations of their American customer base, the site will also offer a premium delivery service and a 14-day return policy.

Developed with Italian e-commerce specialist Alkemy, the launch of the US e-commerce initiative follows last January's debut of the brand's online stores in Europe and Russia, and solidifies Corneliani's expansion push into new markets.

Commenting on plans ahead and future regions of focus, Corneliani CEO Paolo Roviera said the Asian market is next up in the brand's digital commerce strategy.

“In Asia, the C2C economy is becoming bigger and bigger. It's a completely different approach than in the Western world ... We are starting to work with local partners to create collaborations with the most important online players, such as WeChat,” he said, according to a report by WWD.

Traditionally a family-owned company, Corneliani's roots stretch back to the 1930s when it was known for its raincoats and coats. Today, the brand has evolved significantly and is coveted for its premium sportscoats and tailored suits, and currently boasts a distribution network of over 160 stores (including multi-brand and stand-alone). — AFP-Relaxnews