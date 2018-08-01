Malaysian national released from Israeli prison arrives at KLIA

Humanitarian Care Malaysia activist Mohd Afandi Salleh at the KLIA airport in Sepang July 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 1 — The sole Malaysian representative who was detained by the Israeli regime at the Givon Prison, Mohd Afandi Salleh felt like being in a war zone when the flotilla ship Al-Awda which carried medicines to Gaza was captured by Israeli forces 49 nautical miles from the Gaza waters.

Mohd Afandi, who was met by reporters shortly after arrival at the KL International Airport (KLIA) last night, said the ship had been surrounded by 12 Israeli naval vessels including three warships although the ship was only carrying medical supplies and all equipments that could threaten the safety of the Israeli soldiers had been thrown out into the sea.

“In fact, I had even thrown out the forks into the sea because I did not want the Israeli soldiers to feel threatened. However, our ship was still surrounded by soldiers armed with machine guns and ordered to sail into Israeli waters,” he said.

The Deputy Dean of the Law and International Relations Faculty of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), 47, who lives in Terengganu arrived in Malaysia after being released by the Israeli regime on Monday.

Mohd Afandi was released after he was detained in an Israeli jail for about 36 hours.

He arrived at the KLIA at 7.40pm on a Thai Airways flight PG417 from Bangkok. — Bernama