Andy Warhol's 'Shadows' showing at Calvin Klein in New York

Andy Warhol, 'Shadows,' 1978–79. Installation view, Dia Center for the Arts, 545 West 22nd Street, New York, 1998–99. — Pictures courtesy of Dia Art Foundation, New York

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — With a major Andy Warhol retrospective launching this fall at the Whitney Museum in New York, the city's Calvin Klein, Inc headquarters will host a showing of his monumental work “Shadows.”

A single work in multiple parts, “Shadows” is one of Warhol's most abstract works, envisioned as an installation in which the viewer is surrounded by a series of canvases that are presented edge-to-edge around the perimeter of the room. The work is composed of 102 silkscreens, while the number of canvases varies depending on the dimensions of the exhibition space.

As described by Dia Art Foundation, which acquired the work in 1979, the installation's parameters “mimic the continuity of a filmstrip” while creating an immersive experience for viewers.

Organised by Dia, the new installation will be displayed at the Calvin Klein headquarters' ground-level gallery space starting October 26, and presented in conformity with Warhol's original vision.

Andy Warhol, 'Shadows,' 1978–79, detail view.

The exhibition marks a homecoming for the work, which was first presented by Dia in the city in 1979. In 2016, “Shadows” got a showing in Paris that marked the first time it was presented in Europe in its entirety.

“Shadows” will be on display at Calvin Klein, Inc. at 205 West 39th Street from October 26 to December 15, running concurrently with the retrospective “Andy Warhol — From A to B and Back Again,” which opens at the Whitney on November 12.

Following the Manhattan showing, “Shadows” will reopen as a long-term installation at Dia:Beacon in Beacon, New York, in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews