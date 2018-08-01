Porsche confirms Taycan specifications

When it finally goes on sale, the Taycan will be the first production electric vehicle from the legendary performance brand. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 1 ― The name Taycan might not mean much at the moment, but it certainly will when this production version of the Porsche Mission E concept goes on sale towards the end of next year. Orders are already being taken for this exciting new Porsche, and the German automaker has just revealed some of the figures associated with this groundbreaking new model.

When it finally goes on sale, the Taycan will be the first production electric vehicle from the legendary performance brand. That in itself is a pretty big deal, but the numbers just revealed by Porsche show just how much of a transformational model this will be for Porsche, and perhaps the wider auto industry too.

For a start, Porsche is targeting a power output for the Taycan of more than 600bhp, which in itself is impressive enough. However, there will also be a high degree of practicality about Porsche's first EV as it is also going to be capable of 310 miles of driving on a single full charge of its battery and will also boast 350kW fast-charging capability.

Orders are already being taken for the new car, even though a full reveal of the production version has yet to take place. Of course, such technicalities are not going to put off those with the funds from vying to be at the top of the waiting list.

The Mission E concept the Taycan is based upon was revealed to the world at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, and it's been undergoing intensive testing and development over the last few months. So far, Porsche has built more than a hundred test mules that are being used to test the Taycan in different environments and conditions around the globe.

When the Taycan finally arrives it will be a direct rival for the Tesla Model S, but with prices expected to range between US$79,000 (RM319,679) and US$92,000, the Porsche will only cost a little more than its main rival, despite the additional kudos of that Porsche badge on the hood.

The numbers we are talking about here are for what will be the flagship model, so there will be less-powerful versions as well. As it stands, this top model with its 600bhp will be capable of getting from 0 to 60mph in less than 3.5 seconds and will have a top speed of 155 mph. ― AFP-Relaxnews