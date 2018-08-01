One killed, three injured in Sentul fire

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department personnel at the scene of the fire that destroyed a motorcycle shop at Jalan Sentul in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Three men were injured and another believed to be killed in a fire at a motorcycle shop in Jalan Sentul here last night.

The injured were identified as the shop owner, an employee and a spare-part supplier. They were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shop owner’s wife has yet to be found and she is believed to be killed in the fire.

According to an employee at the motorcycle shop, identified only as Iskandar, 28, his employer and wife were seen arguing with a spare-part supplier before the fire broke out at about 8.30pm.

“The man entered the shop and argued with my employer and then left. Soon after, he came back and then I heard a loud explosion and a fire broke out,” he told reporters at the scene.

Iskandar, who is a disabled person, left the shop after seeing it on fire.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said 34 firemen from its stations in Sentul, Titiwangsa and Hang Tuah rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.42

“On arrival, they found a three-storey shop house on fire and there were people injured,” he said. — Bernama