August TV series: 'Jack Ryan,' 'Disenchantment' and 'Better Call Saul' (VIDEO)

John Krasinski will star in the series that will air on Amazon at the end of August. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Whether it’s a new arrival or a fresh season, these six TV series have what it takes to entertain after a day spent at work or lying on the beach.

The Sinner

In this second season, Jessica Biel will disappear from the screen (but not from the production) leaving the spotlight on Bill Pullman who is to reprise his role as Harry Ambrose. On returning to his home town, the detective takes charge of another disturbing case, which concerns an 11-year-old boy who has murdered both of his parents. Behind this tragedy, Harry Ambrose discovers a sect protected by the residents of the town.

Broadast date: August 1 on USA Network

Better Call Saul

The Breaking Bad prequel continues with a fourth season in which Jimmy McGill is increasingly transformed into a crooked lawyer. The new season will provide an opportunity to meet characters referenced but not seen in Breaking Bad, notably Lalo, who will be played by Tony Dalton. In his path to becoming Saul Goodman, Jimmy McGill will have to sink lower still. A fifth season in the saga has already been announced.

Broadcast date: August 6 on AMC and August 7 on Netflix

Insatiable

Controversy has been brewing over this new Netflix series which has been accused of body shaming. Insatiable tells the tale of a young woman who is bullied because of her weight, but whose life changes after she suddenly finds herself thin. She then sets out to seek revenge. In spite of a petition to have it cancelled, the series will be released on the video-streaming platform.

Broadcast date: August 10 on Netflix

Fear the Walking Dead

The prequel to The Walking Dead continues with the second part of its fourth season. After the shocking death of one of the main characters, Madison, the story will continue with new cast members. Althea (Maggie Grace), Naomi (Jenna Elfman), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will join the fight against the zombies.

Broadcast date: August 12 on AMC and August 13 on Canal+ Séries

Disenchantment

The creator of The Simpsons and Futurama will make his debut on Netflix with Disenchantment, the story of the rebellious Princess Bean who refuses to marry a man she has not chosen. With her elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci, Princess Bean encounters ogres and other fantastic creatures in the kingdom of Dreamland. This first season will continue for ten episodes.

Broadcast date: August 17 on Netflix

Jack Ryan

In one of the most eagerly awaited series on the streaming platform Amazon Prime, John Krasinski returns to the small screen in the role of the legendary Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst turned agent who finds himself mired in a terrorist plot. A second series has already been ordered by the platform.

Broadcast date: August 31 on Amazon Prime Video. — AFP-Relaxnews