North Face unveils remote pop-up store in the Italian Alps

The #Pinnacle Project by The North Face on Instagram.com.

ROME, Aug 1 — This past weekend American outdoor brand The North Face launched its most intrepid pop-up store yet — set at 2,100m on a mountain peak in the heart of the Dolomites in Italy.

The unique store, which will run for eight days in total, contains a curated selection of eight collector's items within — donated by famous athletes and adventurers such as Alex Honnold, Conrad Anker, Simone Moro and Caroline Ciavaldini — and marks the start of an adventurous and customer-centric campaign for the company, dubbed the #PinnacleProject.

To get ahold of the items, shoppers must either visit the pop-up store themselves — by trekking two hours into the Italian mountain range to the store's remote location — or, alternatively, join an auction on the brand's website.

The iconic opening kicks off the Pinnacle Project, which invites "rebellious spirits to unite in exploration through outdoors, fashion, design and music." Following the event in Italy, the project will travel to Berlin and Manchester in the fall, with coveted limited-edition collections available.

Watch the campaign video for the #PinnacleProject below, and find out more.

— AFP-Relaxnews